Young girl begins recovery after Pathum Thani school bus fire tragedy

A 14-year-old girl, who suffered burns in the school coach fire on Tuesday, is slowly recovering and has begun physical rehabilitation, the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health reported today.

Her general condition is improving, with no fever or infection in either of her arms, burned in the fire. The patient is able to help herself, but the rehabilitation team will continue to work with her.

By Thai PBS World

