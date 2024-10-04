Thailand Gearing Up to Become World-Class Destination with New Tourism Strategies

The Minister of Tourism and Sports (MOTS), along with senior executives, held a meeting to discuss strategies for positioning Thailand as a World-Class Destination. The meeting involved the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s 29 international and 45 domestic offices, focusing on boosting tourism growth.

Thailand Welcomes 26 Million Tourists in 2024

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong emphasized the IGNITE THAILAND TOURISM policy to drive economic growth, promote private sector involvement, and ensure confidence in tourism investments. The Ministry supports investments in man-made attractions and aims to bring global events to Thailand, establishing the country as an entertainment hub.

The ONE MAP TOURISM initiative will encourage tourists to explore all provinces, with efforts to cater to diverse segments while maintaining price standards that match the quality of goods and services. The Ministry is also focusing on sports tourism and working with private sector partners and airlines to restore flight capacity, expanding routes to secondary cities.

