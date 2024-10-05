Myanmar Karen rebels refuse to reopen highway to Thailand

The Karen National Union (KNU), a major rebel group in Myanmar, has refused to reopen a key section of the Asian Highway that connects the town of Myawaddy to Thailand.

About 3,000 Karen villagers take refuge on Thai border in Mae Hong Son

This highway has been closed for nearly a year due to ongoing conflict between the KNU and Myanmar’s military junta. The KNU has expressed concerns that reopening the highway would allow junta troops to use it for advancing on key rebel-held areas near the Thai border, particularly Myawaddy.

Myanmar rebels refuse to reopen highway to Thailand https://t.co/Zp31Dmnh8e — Bangkok Post (@BKK_POST) October 5, 2024

Despite pressure from both the Myanmar military and the Thai government, which has sought the reopening of the highway to restore trade and ease the movement of goods, the KNU remains firm in its stance. The closure has significantly disrupted trade along the Thai-Myanmar border, raising transportation costs and prices for essential goods in the region.

Civilians and businesses have had to rely on alternative, less reliable routes that pass through militia-controlled areas, resulting in additional tolls and security risks.

Myanmar Drops 4 Bombs on Karen Troops

Efforts to mediate between the conflicting sides are ongoing, with Thailand seeking diplomatic solutions, backed by regional partners like ASEAN and India. However, the complex situation continues to evolve, with military activity in the area making it difficult to foresee a resolution in the near term.

-Thailand News (TN)