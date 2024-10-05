Flooded railway tracks in Uttaradit, Thailand

Chiang Mai flooding worsens, temporary changes to Chiang Mai-Bangkok rail services

Chiang Mai is currently experiencing worsening flooding as the Ping River has reached record-high levels due to continuous heavy rainfall. Local authorities have issued warnings as water levels continue to rise, particularly in areas near the riverbanks and low-lying districts.

Mae Sai communities under water again as Sai River overflows

Evacuations are underway in the most affected regions, and officials are working tirelessly to manage the overflow, but the situation remains critical.

The floods have also disrupted transportation services, most notably the Chiang Mai-Bangkok train route. Parts of the tracks have been submerged, forcing railway authorities to implement temporary changes to train schedules. Some trains have been canceled, while others are rerouted to ensure passenger safety. Authorities are deploying additional pumps and drainage systems to manage the floodwaters, but ongoing rains complicate the efforts.

Chiang Mai on High Alert as Flooding Worsens

These developments have also impacted local businesses and tourism, with many shops, hotels, and attractions facing closure until the floodwaters recede. This flooding event highlights the challenges Chiang Mai continues to face with flood management, especially during the rainy season.

