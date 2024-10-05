Street of pattaya, during the dusk

Mechanic Injured after Tire Bursts at Repair Shop in Pattaya

A mechanic has sustained face injuries after a tire burst while he was fixing it at a tire shop in the Pattaya area.

Emergency responders were notified of the incident on Friday (October 4th) at a tire shop on the Railway Road in Nongprue, Banglamung. They and the Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find the injured man, Mr. Supot, 30, a tire mechanic. He had sustained facial injuries and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

By Goongnang Suksawat
