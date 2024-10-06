Baby Found Abandoned on Jomtien Beach

Jomtien Beach– On October 5th, 2024, a baby was found abandoned on Jomtien Beach, covered in sand. The discovery was made by a good Samaritan who immediately alerted local authorities.

At approximately 7:30 AM, Mr. Suchart Khunjeng, Pattaya City Councilman, and Petty Officer 1st Class Sawet Phueamphun, head of the Jomtien District Municipality, received the report and swiftly proceeded to the scene to provide assistance.

