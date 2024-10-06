Flood victims wait for evacuation in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI: Evacuations are under way to help people stranded at numerous locations in Muang and Saraphi districts of this northern Thai province, which were heavily hit by the overflowing Ping River from late Saturday night.

Chiang Mai flooding worsens, temporary changes to Chiang Mai-Bangkok rail services

The level of the Ping River at the Nawarat Bridge in Muang district reached a historic high of 5.30 metres on Saturday night. The level declined to 5.15m at 4am and 5.00m at 8am on Sunday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS