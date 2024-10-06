Taxi-meter in Bangkok

Bangkok Taxi Overturns and Bursts Into Flames, Critical Injuries Reported

At 8:10 AM on October 5th, 2024, Huamark police officers received a report of a taxi accident on Rama 9 Road, Bangkok, where the vehicle overturned and caught fire. The crash left five passengers injured, including one in critical condition.

Young girl begins recovery after Pathum Thani school bus fire tragedy

Firefighters arrived to find the overturned taxi engulfed in flames in the middle of the road. The five passengers had managed to escape the burning vehicle, with one critically injured person receiving first aid before being rushed to Samitivej Hospital’s ICU.

By Kittisak Phalaharn
