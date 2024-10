Riverside residents in Nonthaburi are being advised to move their belongings to higher ground and to reinforce the sandbag floodwalls surrounding their houses and communities, in preparation for flooding.

Flood victims wait for evacuation in Chiang Mai

The province, which is adjacent to Bangkok, could possibly experience flooding starting today due to the rising water levels in the Chao Phraya River.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World