Rising water levels in central Thailand, risk of flooding

Rising water levels in central Thailand are creating increasing concerns about potential widespread flooding. Heavy rainfall during the ongoing monsoon season, combined with water discharged from major dams, has elevated the risk in several provinces, including Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, and Lopburi. The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) has warned that reservoirs in the central region, particularly the Chao Phraya basin, are nearing capacity, raising concerns of overflow into surrounding communities.

Nonthaburi riverside communities prepare for floods

Local authorities have already issued flood warnings and urged residents in low-lying areas to take precautionary measures. The Chao Phraya River’s water level has been particularly monitored, as heavy inflows from the north have put pressure on its banks. The situation is further complicated by runoff from mountain ranges and upstream provinces, which adds to the already rising water levels in central floodplains.

Ten central provinces, including Bangkok, are also on high alert. The capital, especially its low-lying areas along the Chao Phraya River, faces potential flooding as water levels rise and are compounded by runoff from upstream. Authorities in Bangkok have been reinforcing flood defenses and preparing drainage systems to cope with the influx of water, while provincial administrations are distributing sandbags and deploying emergency response teams.

The Thai government is working on mitigating efforts, including reinforcing flood defenses, operating water pumps, and managing dam discharge carefully. However, the risk remains significant, particularly in agricultural zones and urban areas. Transportation routes, including roads and railways, may also face disruption as water levels continue to rise.

Flood victims wait for evacuation in Chiang Mai

With the rainy season expected to continue, experts are closely monitoring weather forecasts and making contingency plans for potential evacuations in the most vulnerable areas.

-Thailand News (TN)