At least 2 dead and 1 missing in Chiang Mai floods

At least two people have been confirmed dead in the ongoing floods in Chiang Mai as victims await evacuation. The victims include a 44-year-old man who was tragically electrocuted and a 33-year-old woman who was swept away and submerged in a mud flow. Rescue teams are also searching for one missing person, feared to be caught in the floodwaters.

Rising water levels in central Thailand, risk of flooding

The flooding has caused severe disruptions across the city, with Chang Khlan Road and the popular Night Bazaar submerged under more than a meter of water, heavily affecting local businesses and residents. Rescue and evacuation efforts are underway, but the scale of the flooding and continuous rainfall have hampered swift operations.

_Chiang Mai is facing its most severe flooding in decades as the overflowing Ping River

_Areas that have never flooded before are now unexpectedly under water, leaving many unprepared

Local authorities have mobilized rescue teams, but the intensity of the flooding has made it difficult to reach all affected areas. In addition to the fatalities, thousands of homes have been flooded, and there are growing concerns over the safety of residents in the most isolated communities. Evacuation centers have been set up in safer areas, but the sheer number of victims in need of assistance has overwhelmed resources.

Flood victims wait for evacuation in Chiang Mai

Local authorities have urged residents to stay in safe areas and avoid walking through floodwaters, as rising water levels and hidden dangers, such as electrical currents, continue to pose life-threatening risks. Chiang Mai’s famous tourist spots, along with numerous homes, have been severely impacted by the floods, and the situation remains critical as the province braces for more rain​.

