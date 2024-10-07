Heavy rains cause flooding and traffic disruptions in Pattaya

Heavy rains in Pattaya caused widespread flooding yesterday, leading to severe traffic congestion in several areas.
Heavy Rain Causes Minor Flooding in Pattaya
The rain started around the early evening of October 6th and continued for about two hours. This caused severe traffic congestion, particularly on Sukhumvit Road, both inbound and outbound lanes, from North Pattaya to the Sawang Fah intersection, and the road before the South Pattaya traffic light. Pattaya Third Road near the Moom Aroi intersection was also affected, with water levels too high for small vehicles to pass.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News
+ There are no commentsAdd yours