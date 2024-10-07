Elderly woman dies as rescue boat capsizes in floods in Chiang Mai

A 71-year-old woman died in a hospital in Chiang Mai after the boat, which had been sent to rescue her and two others, capsized in deep floodwater.

At least 2 dead and 1 missing in Chiang Mai floods

A rescue team was sent to a house in Nong Phueng sub-district last night to evacuate three people, including 71-year-old “Nupin”. All three were placed into a boat and rescue workers waded through the raging floodwater, guiding the boat towards an evacuation centre.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World