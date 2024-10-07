Thailand floods on November 2011

Elderly woman dies as rescue boat capsizes in floods in Chiang Mai

TN

A 71-year-old woman died in a hospital in Chiang Mai after the boat, which had been sent to rescue her and two others, capsized in deep floodwater.

At least 2 dead and 1 missing in Chiang Mai floods

A rescue team was sent to a house in Nong Phueng sub-district last night to evacuate three people, including 71-year-old “Nupin”. All three were placed into a boat and rescue workers waded through the raging floodwater, guiding the boat towards an evacuation centre.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours