Floods hit 23 Thai provinces

Severe flooding has impacted 23 provinces across Thailand, causing widespread disruption to communities, transportation, and agriculture. Heavy rainfall, exacerbated by the monsoon season and water releases from overburdened dams, has led to rising water levels in rivers, particularly the Chao Phraya. Central provinces, including Ayutthaya, Chai Nat, and Ang Thong, are among the hardest hit, with many low-lying areas submerged.

In addition to the central regions, northern provinces like Chiang Mai have faced their own flood crisis, with the Ping River overflowing and parts of the city under water. Key tourist areas and roads have been closed, and evacuations are ongoing in many affected areas.

The Thai government has deployed emergency response teams to assist with evacuations and distribute essential supplies, while the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) continues to manage dam discharges to mitigate further flooding. The floods have also caused significant damage to farmland, affecting rice paddies and other crops.

Authorities have issued warnings for more rain in the coming days, urging residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert and prepare for possible evacuation.

-Thailand News (TN)

