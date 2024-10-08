Phuket International Airport terminal

Russian Man Arrested at Phuket Airport, Accused of Helping Fugitive

A Russian man was arrested at the Phuket International Airport after he is being accused of helping a fugitive suspect to escape.

The Phuket Immigration told the Phuket Express that recently they arrested a 29 year-old Russian male at the international departure terminal in the terminal. He is a wanted suspect who allegedly helped a fugitive suspect to escape. He was taken to the Sakoo Police Station for further legal action.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

