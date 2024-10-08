Phuket international airport domestic terminal.

82-year-old Swiss man arrested with gun at Phuket airport

PHUKET: An 82-year-old Swiss man has been arrested at Phuket international airport after a handgun was found hidden in his luggage.

Aiyanah Pa-ngo, an X-ray screener at the airport, noticed a suspicious object resembling a firearm during a routine scan prior to an outbound flight on Monday night. She reported it to her superior and sent the bag to a luggage room at Gate 81 for a thorough search.

