Two elephants drown in a sanctuary during Chiang Mai floods

The Save Elephant Foundation in the Mae Taeng district of Chiang Mai has received the tragic news of two elephants drowning due to severe flooding in the area. The heavy rainfall over the past few days caused rivers and water bodies to overflow, inundating large portions of the sanctuary. Despite efforts by the staff to protect the animals, the rising waters overwhelmed the facility, resulting in the loss of the two elephants, which were swept away by the floodwaters.

Elderly woman dies as rescue boat capsizes in floods in Chiang Mai

The sanctuary was home to about 100 elephants in addition to other sick or abandoned animals.

Chiang Mai, which has been grappling with significant flooding following weeks of heavy monsoon rains, has seen widespread damage to both urban and rural areas, including wildlife sanctuaries. The sanctuary staff, devastated by the incident, are now working with local authorities to manage the remaining animals and ensure their safety as more rain is expected in the coming days.

At least 2 dead and 1 missing in Chiang Mai floods

The flooding in Chiang Mai has not only caused distress to wildlife but has also affected many communities, infrastructure, and tourism hotspots, further complicating rescue and recovery efforts.

