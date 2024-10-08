Chinese Mansion Empire in Nonthaburi Under Investigation

Nonthaburi, Oct 8 (TNA) – The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) has temporarily seized a luxury housing project funded by Chinese capital, located on the banks of the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi pending an investigation.

Kanchanaburi removes riverside houses after housing project completed

The 12-acre luxury mansion project with a total value of about 1.5 billion baht features approximately 60 five-story villas, each equipped with a basement and swimming pool, and is estimated to be worth between 200 million and 700 million baht.

The luxurious mansion project is primarily owned by a group of Chinese investors, with two Thai businessmen also on the board of directors.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA