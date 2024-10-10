Border officer killed in Pattani attacks

PATTANI – A group of suspected insurgents attacked two security outposts in two districts of this southern border province late on Wednesday night, resulting in the death of a border patrol police officer.

Car bomb hits district chief’s residence in Narathiwat

In the first attack, an unknown number of armed men opened fire on a defence volunteer outpost in tambon Bang Pu of Yaring district at around 11.45pm. No injuries were reported, said Pol Col Theerapot Yindee, superintendent of Yaring police station.

