Khao Chi Chan or Buddha Hill, is a famous tourist attraction located in Sattahip

17-Year-Old Student Killed in Sattahip Motorcycle Crash Involving a Russian Man Driving a Luxury Car

TN

A 17-year-old student was killed and another seriously injured in a motorcycle crash with a luxury car driven by a Russian national in Sattahip district, Chonburi province, on October 8th, 2024.

Russian Man Arrested at Phuket Airport, Accused of Helping Fugitive

The accident was reported to the Na Jomtien Police Station around 6:40 PM, prompting officers and rescue workers to hurry to the scene near the Buddha Mountain (Khao Chi Chan).

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours