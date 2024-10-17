17-Year-Old Student Killed in Sattahip Motorcycle Crash Involving a Russian Man Driving a Luxury Car

A 17-year-old student was killed and another seriously injured in a motorcycle crash with a luxury car driven by a Russian national in Sattahip district, Chonburi province, on October 8th, 2024.

The accident was reported to the Na Jomtien Police Station around 6:40 PM, prompting officers and rescue workers to hurry to the scene near the Buddha Mountain (Khao Chi Chan).

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

