Four People Arrested at Hotel in Phuket with 31 Meth Pills

Four people have been arrested at a hotel in Patong with 31 methamphetamine pills and crystal methamphetamine seized.

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that earlier this week they arrested four Thai men in a room at the hotel on the Phang Mueang Sai Kor Road. One of them was found with 31 methamphetamine pills and two grams of crystal methamphetamine.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

