Busy street in Patong, Phuket

Four People Arrested at Hotel in Phuket with 31 Meth Pills

TN

Four people have been arrested at a hotel in Patong with 31 methamphetamine pills and crystal methamphetamine seized.

Russian Man Arrested for Drunk Driving in Patong, Phuket

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that earlier this week they arrested four Thai men in a room at the hotel on the Phang Mueang Sai Kor Road. One of them was found with 31 methamphetamine pills and two grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours