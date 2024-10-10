Intoxicated Indian Tourist Knocked Unconscious on Pattaya Beach After Allegedly Harassing Thai Woman

n Indian tourist was punched unconscious on Pattaya Beach after allegedly harassing a Thai woman.

On October 9th around 9:47 AM, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Center received a report of an Indian tourist being assaulted and injured on Pattaya Beach, opposite Soi 13/4. Rescue workers immediately went to the scene.

There, three Indian tourists were seen helping their unidentified injured friend, who was staggering and bleeding profusely from his face, with a deep gash above his left eyebrow. They were asking for help.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News