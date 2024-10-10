Pattaya Beach at night

Intoxicated Indian Tourist Knocked Unconscious on Pattaya Beach After Allegedly Harassing Thai Woman

TN

n Indian tourist was punched unconscious on Pattaya Beach after allegedly harassing a Thai woman.

24 Indian Nationals Arrested Near Pattaya Over Running Illegal Call Center Scams

On October 9th around 9:47 AM, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Center received a report of an Indian tourist being assaulted and injured on Pattaya Beach, opposite Soi 13/4. Rescue workers immediately went to the scene.

There, three Indian tourists were seen helping their unidentified injured friend, who was staggering and bleeding profusely from his face, with a deep gash above his left eyebrow. They were asking for help.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours