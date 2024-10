BANGKOK, Oct 9 (TNA) – Thailand’s Prime Minister has ordered a comprehensive safety inspection of all 13,000 gas-powered buses operating in the country within the next 60 days.

22 students and 3 teachers killed in bus fire in Pathum Thani

Until the checks are completed, these buses will be taken off the road.

The government is also reviewing existing laws related to public transportation to ensure stricter safety standards.

