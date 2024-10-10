Their Majesties to Lead Ceremony Honoring King Bhumibol

BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has invited the public to attend a royal procession led by His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen on Sunday, October 13, in honor of Nawamindra Maharaj Day. The ceremony will be held at King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great Memorial Park in Bangkok’s Dusit district to commemorate the benevolence and legacy of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.

Thais pay tribute to late King Bhumibol Adulyadej

The event, scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. at the King Bhumibol Adulyadej Memorial Statue, will include a wreath-laying ceremony presided over by the royal couple. Members of the public are encouraged to participate and pay tribute to the late King, honoring his decades of service and dedication to the Thai people.

