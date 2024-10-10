Cambodia calls for justice after being pulled out as co-host of Miss Grand International 2024

Abrupt decision to remove Cambodia as co-host of Miss Grand International (MGI) 2024 and transfer all pageants to Bangkok on October 8 has sparked outrage and harsh criticism online from Cambodian netizens, saying it was unfair to Cambodia.
Cambodian Gang Clashes with Thai Gang in Pattaya, One Person Shot
Cambodia had bought a license to be a co-host, with half of the activities scheduled from October 3-14 and the other half in Thailand from October 15 to 26.
Full story: thaipbs.or.th
By Thai PBS World
+ There are no commentsAdd yours