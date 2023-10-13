Thais pay tribute to late King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Thousands of Thais today remembered King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the second anniversary of his passing at various religious ceremonies, events and military parades held across the country.

Thailand marks the anniversary of King Bhumibol’s birth and Father’s Day

Dressed in their white suits and surrounded by a massive turnout of members of the public and senior officials from the administration, members of the private sector and government representatives, attended a ceremony officiated by Buddhist monks in honor of the revered late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away on October 13, 2016.

From 6 a.m. this morning, dozens of people wearing yellow T-shirts, the color that symbolizes the monarchy, gathered at King Rama IX Memorial Park, located on the grounds of the former Royal Turf Club racecourse in Bangkok.

๑๓ ตุลาคม #วันนวมินทรมหาราช 🇹🇭

น้อมรำลึกถึงพระมหากรุณาธิคุณอย่างหาที่สุดมิได้ใน ‘พระบาทสมเด็จพระบรมชนกาธิเบศร มหาภูมิพลอดุลยเดชมหาราช บรมนาถบพิตร พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัว’ 13 October, “Navamindra Maharaj Day,” also known as The Memorial Day of HM. King Bhumibol Adulyadej the… pic.twitter.com/7w8K8zoy1z — ภูมินทร์ | Phoomin (@NightPhoomin) October 13, 2023

Thai people and government officials, along with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his wife, attended a merit-making ceremony at Sanam Luang to pay tribute to the late monarch

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority, operator of the city’s public bus services, has organized several special bus services to take people to the memorial park free of charge.

King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for seven decades, was until his death the only monarch known to most Thais, who regarded him as a symbol of unity and guide of the nation.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts