Thais pay tribute to late King Bhumibol Adulyadej

TN October 13, 2023 0
Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and a songthaew (baht bus) in Kanchanaburi

Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and a songthaew (baht bus) in Kanchanaburi. Photo: Benoit Mortgat / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.

Thousands of Thais today remembered King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the second anniversary of his passing at various religious ceremonies, events and military parades held across the country.

Thailand marks the anniversary of King Bhumibol’s birth and Father’s Day

Dressed in their white suits and surrounded by a massive turnout of members of the public and senior officials from the administration, members of the private sector and government representatives, attended a ceremony officiated by Buddhist monks in honor of the revered late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away on October 13, 2016.

From 6 a.m. this morning, dozens of people wearing yellow T-shirts, the color that symbolizes the monarchy, gathered at King Rama IX Memorial Park, located on the grounds of the former Royal Turf Club racecourse in Bangkok.

Thai people and government officials, along with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his wife, attended a merit-making ceremony at Sanam Luang to pay tribute to the late monarch

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority, operator of the city’s public bus services, has organized several special bus services to take people to the memorial park free of charge.

King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for seven decades, was until his death the only monarch known to most Thais, who regarded him as a symbol of unity and guide of the nation.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Arrivals Level, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Siam Paragon shooting unlikely to impact Thai tourism, but other factors could rain on the parade

TN October 13, 2023 0
Outside view of Siam Paragon Shopping Center in Bangkok, Thailand

Siam Paragon shooting claims third victim as Thai woman succumbs to wounds

TN October 13, 2023 0
Members of the Royal Thai Police in Pichit.

Thai Male Police Officers Now Allowed to Have Longer Hair

TN October 13, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and a songthaew (baht bus) in Kanchanaburi

Thais pay tribute to late King Bhumibol Adulyadej

TN October 13, 2023 0
Arrivals Level, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Siam Paragon shooting unlikely to impact Thai tourism, but other factors could rain on the parade

TN October 13, 2023 0
Outside view of Siam Paragon Shopping Center in Bangkok, Thailand

Siam Paragon shooting claims third victim as Thai woman succumbs to wounds

TN October 13, 2023 0
Members of the Royal Thai Police in Pichit.

Thai Male Police Officers Now Allowed to Have Longer Hair

TN October 13, 2023 0
Ministry of Defense building in Bangkok, opposite Temple of the Emerald Buddha

Ministry of Defense Drives Modernization of Royal Thai Army

TN October 13, 2023 0