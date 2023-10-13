Siam Paragon shooting unlikely to impact Thai tourism, but other factors could rain on the parade

Thai businesses remain optimistic about the outlook for tourism despite the shooting incident at Siam Paragon, but remain wary of unpredictable events.

Siam Paragon shooting claims third victim as Thai woman succumbs to wounds

The tragic incident happened on October 3 when a 14-year-old boy allegedly went on a shooting spree at the upmarket Siam Paragon mall in the heart of Bangkok. Two women — a Chinese tourist and a Myanmar national — lost their lives, while five people were injured.

