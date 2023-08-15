Dead Baby Found in Garbage Pile in Pattaya

The corpse of a newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a garbage pile on South Pattaya Road on Monday night, August 14th.

Newborn baby found in rubbish bin in Banglamung, suspected mother identified

The tragic discovery was reported to Pattaya police at 10:06 PM. After coordinating with Sawang Boriboon rescue services, the police rushed to the incident scene near a Big C department store in South Pattaya to investigate.

Full story: thepattayanews.co

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

