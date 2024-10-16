Thai PM Launches Economic Recovery Project

BANGKOK, Oct 16 (TNA) – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Wednesday launched an economic recovery project aimed at reducing expenses, increasing income, and expanding opportunities for small businesses and vulnerable groups.

Thais keep their cars longer due to the economy

The project, set to run for five months until January 2025, is expected to stimulate the economy by approximately 110 billion baht ($3.3 billion) and benefit 95% of small entrepreneurs, Paetongtarn said at the launch event.

The initiative follows a previous economic stimulus measure that distributed 10,000 baht to vulnerable groups starting September 25, which the government claims injected 145.5 billion baht into the economy.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA