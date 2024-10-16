BLACKPINK’s Lisa brightens up the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024

BLACKPINK’s Lisa made headlines as she lit up the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024, captivating audiences with her dynamic performance and stunning stage presence. The event, held in New York City, featured Lisa as a special musical guest, further solidifying her status as a global superstar. Her electrifying performance was one of the highlights of the night, drawing praise from fans and industry insiders alike.

Dressed in a glamorous outfit designed to reflect the bold and fashionable spirit of the show, Lisa performed her biggest hits, seamlessly blending K-pop with high fashion. Her appearance not only showcased her talent but also emphasized her influence in the fashion world, with her look becoming one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, returning after a hiatus, aimed to revamp its image with a focus on inclusivity and celebrating diverse beauty. Lisa’s participation marked a significant moment for Asian representation in the global fashion industry, inspiring fans around the world. Social media buzzed with excitement as clips of her performance quickly went viral, further enhancing her global reach as both a musician and a style icon.

