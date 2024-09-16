Lisa’s ROCKSTAR song can save lives, AHA says

Lisa Manoban’s hit song “Rockstar” has been recognized by the American Heart Association (AHA) as a useful tool for performing Hands-Only CPR.

Lisa Manoban wins second award at 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

The song’s tempo of 120 beats per minute aligns perfectly with the ideal pace for chest compressions during CPR, helping people maintain the correct rhythm in life-saving situations. This makes it an effective alternative to the classic “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees, which has long been recommended for the same purpose.

This creative initiative aims to make CPR more accessible and memorable, especially for K-pop fans, by associating popular music with critical emergency techniques.

-Thailand News (TN)