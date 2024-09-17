Floods in Phayao due to overflowing of the Mae Tam river

Phayao, Thailand – A sudden flash flood has hit the province of Phayao in northern Thailand, causing widespread disruption and damage to infrastructure, homes, and agricultural land. The floodwaters, triggered by relentless heavy rainfall over the past few days, inundated low-lying areas, leaving communities struggling to cope with the rising waters.

Numerous homes in the region and the University of Phayao have been submerged, with local authorities reporting significant property damage. Many families have been forced to evacuate their homes, seeking refuge in higher areas or temporary shelters set up by the government.

Also, several roads and bridges in the province have become impassable due to waterlogging, severely affecting transportation. Emergency services are working tirelessly to rescue those trapped in affected areas and provide essential aid.

Flash floods with high water levels occurred earlier this morning in the Mae Ka district of Phayao Province. People in Phayao University were trapped in the dormitories around the campus. Emergency workers were rushed to the scene to rescue individuals and assist with…

Residents of Phayao University have been trapped in dormitories on campus. Many students and residents are trapped in their dormitories as water has risen to almost roof level.

The flooding has also taken a toll on the local agriculture, with rice paddies and other crops submerged under water. Farmers in Phayao, already vulnerable to fluctuating weather conditions, now face devastating losses to their livelihoods.

Emergency response teams have been mobilized, and relief efforts are underway to assist the displaced population. The government has issued warnings for potential landslides in the hilly regions surrounding Phayao, urging people to remain cautious.

Local volunteers and organizations have joined forces with government agencies to distribute food, water, and medical supplies to those in need. Efforts are also being made to restore basic services like electricity and clean water, which have been disrupted by the floodwaters.

The flash flood in Phayao is part of a broader pattern of extreme weather events affecting Thailand and other parts of Southeast Asia in recent days.

-Thailand News (TN)

