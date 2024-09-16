Texas Chicken to Exit Thai Market

BANGKOK, Sept 16 (TNA) – Texas Chicken, a franchise under OR, is leaving the Thai market. The highly competitive chicken market has led to this decision.

The official Texas Chicken Thailand page posted, “It’s time to say goodbye to Texas Chicken after 9 years of delicious memories! But don’t be sad, because we’ll be parting ways with smiles and brightness. Let’s create some final memories together. Eat your fill, have fun to the fullest, before we close this chapter together at Texas Chicken.” The last day of service will be September 30.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

