Police have arrested iCon Group CEO Waratphol Waratvorakul on fraud charges and have issued arrest warrants for three major members of the Group on the same charges.

iCon Group CEO tearfully vows to compensate investors

The three individuals also face charges of violations of the Computer Act. They are Kan Kantathavorn, Peechaya “Min” Wattanamontree, and Yuranunt “Sam” Pamornmontri.

By Thai PBS World