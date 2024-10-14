iCon Group CEO tearfully vows to compensate investors

In tears and on television, embattled iCon Group CEO Waratphol Waratvorakul vowed today to compensate investors for the losses they sustained from his e-commerce business “until the end of my life.”

He said he feels sorry for the investors who suffered losses, while claiming, however, that he had been totally unaware ofthe losses or that a few investors had taken their own lives because of them, adding that none of them had contacted him about their grievances.

By Thai PBS World

