Malaysian Tourist Bus Collides with Trailer Truck in Songkhla, Several Tourists Injured

A bus carrying Malaysian tourists collided with a truck in Songkhla province on Monday, injuring several passengers.
Several Chinese Tourists Injured in Phuket Bus Accident
At 11:25 AM on October 14th, the Sadao Police Station received a report of a collision between a tourist bus and a trailer truck loaded with shipping containers on Kanjanavanit Road in front of the Sadao Customs Checkpoint. Several Malaysian tourists were injured.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational
+ There are no commentsAdd yours