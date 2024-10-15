Traffic signs on Ban Na, Chana District of Songkhla

Malaysian Tourist Bus Collides with Trailer Truck in Songkhla, Several Tourists Injured

TN

A bus carrying Malaysian tourists collided with a truck in Songkhla province on Monday, injuring several passengers.

Several Chinese Tourists Injured in Phuket Bus Accident

At 11:25 AM on October 14th, the Sadao Police Station received a report of a collision between a tourist bus and a trailer truck loaded with shipping containers on Kanjanavanit Road in front of the Sadao Customs Checkpoint. Several Malaysian tourists were injured.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours