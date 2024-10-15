Dutch Man Assaults Staff Over Misunderstanding of 130 Baht Change in Udon Thani

At 1:00 PM on October 14th, 2024, Udon Thani police were called to a local restaurant following reports of a foreign man allegedly causing a drunken disturbance and assaulting staff and the owner in Udon Thani Municipality.
The suspect, identified as Max, 59, from the Netherlands, was seen on CCTV around 3:00 AM the night before reportedly throwing glasses, ashtrays, and two electric fans at the cashier and owner over a dispute involving 130 baht in change, reported the police.
By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Pattaya News
