Dutch Man Assaults Staff Over Misunderstanding of 130 Baht Change in Udon Thani

At 1:00 PM on October 14th, 2024, Udon Thani police were called to a local restaurant following reports of a foreign man allegedly causing a drunken disturbance and assaulting staff and the owner in Udon Thani Municipality.

German Man Allegedly Attacks Another Foreigner at Pizza Restaurant in Phuket

The suspect, identified as Max, 59, from the Netherlands, was seen on CCTV around 3:00 AM the night before reportedly throwing glasses, ashtrays, and two electric fans at the cashier and owner over a dispute involving 130 baht in change, reported the police.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!