A German tourist was arrested in Kathu district of Phuket for taking illicit drugs and overstaying his visa.

‘Belgian’ National Arrested in Songkhla for Theft and Overstay

The 29-year-old was arrested at a hotel in the Patong area after police found drug paraphernalia for taking methamphetamine. The tourist was taken for a urinal drug test at Patong Hospital and the result was positive.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST