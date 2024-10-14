Drug arrests made at Vietnamese-only karaoke bar in Nonthaburi

Three Vietnamese nationals have been arrested on drug charges at a Nonthaburi karaoke bar that reportedly served only Vietnamese customers, police said on Saturday.

Police raided the nightspot at the Bua Thong Market 3 in tambon Bang Bua Thong at 1am on Saturday. They were responding to a complaint that foreigners were operating a bar where illicit drugs were used, said Pol Col Phreut Chamroonsart, chief of the Bang Bua Thong police station.

