Scottish woman storms Pattaya hotel after allegedly taking prescription medicine laced with cannabis

A 55-year-old Scottish female tourist in Pattaya caused a scene after becoming agitated and erratic, allegedly due to excessive cannabis and prescription medication use.

On October 12th at 12:38 PM, Pattaya police received a report from hotel staff about a foreign female tourist behaving erratically. The incident took place at a hotel on Jomtien Beach Road, Pattaya.

