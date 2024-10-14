Scottish woman storms Pattaya hotel after allegedly taking prescription medicine laced with cannabis

A 55-year-old Scottish female tourist in Pattaya caused a scene after becoming agitated and erratic, allegedly due to excessive cannabis and prescription medication use.

Two Scottish Suspects at Large Following Murder in Bangkok

On October 12th at 12:38 PM, Pattaya police received a report from hotel staff about a foreign female tourist behaving erratically. The incident took place at a hotel on Jomtien Beach Road, Pattaya.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!