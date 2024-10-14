Latvian Man Wanted for Computer Data Related Crimes in Pattaya Arrested at Phuket Airport

A Latvian man wanted by authorities in Pattaya was arrested at the Phuket International Airport. He was reportedly wanted on an arrest warrant from the Pattaya Criminal Court for computer data related crimes.

Phuket Immigration told the Phuket Express that on Friday (October 11th) they arrested a 47-year-old Latvian male, a wanted suspect. He was arrested at the international arrivals terminal at the airport.

