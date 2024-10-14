Phuket Airport terminal building

Latvian Man Wanted for Computer Data Related Crimes in Pattaya Arrested at Phuket Airport

TN

A Latvian man wanted by authorities in Pattaya was arrested at the Phuket International Airport. He was reportedly wanted on an arrest warrant from the Pattaya Criminal Court for computer data related crimes.

Two Latvian men held in Bangkok for use of fake credit cards

Phuket Immigration told the Phuket Express that on Friday (October 11th) they arrested a 47-year-old Latvian male, a wanted suspect. He was arrested at the international arrivals terminal at the airport.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours