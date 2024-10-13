Thai PM Leads Tribute to King Bhumibol on Navamindra Maharaj Day

BANGKOK (NNT) – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, accompanied by members of the Cabinet, attended a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Navamindra Maharaj Day at the King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great Memorial Park in Bangkok. The ceremony, which took place at 8:30 a.m. on Phitsanulok Road in Dusit district, paid tribute to the enduring legacy of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.

During the ceremony, two wreaths were laid at the foot of the king’s statue—one on behalf of the prime minister and the other on behalf of the Cabinet. The occasion signified the nation’s deep respect for King Bhumibol’s immense contributions to Thailand. His visionary leadership and tireless dedication continue to resonate with the Thai people.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand