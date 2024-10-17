Four Cambodian Nationals Killed in Sa Kaeo High-Speed Pursuit Accident

On October 15th, 2024, police in Khlong Hat, Sa Kaeo province, were alerted to a fatal head-on collision between a sedan carrying illegal immigrants and a pickup truck on the road connecting Ban Khao Din border crossing, resulting in four fatalities and five injuries.

Upon arrival, rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation rushed the injured to the Khlong Hat Hospital. The crash left the pickup truck badly damaged in the middle of the road, while the sedan had veered off into a sugarcane field, its front end completely destroyed.

