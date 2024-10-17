Liam Payne dies after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires

British singer Liam Payne (UK, 1993), former member of the English band One Direction, died Wednesday in Buenos Aires after falling from the third floor of a hotel. Official sources immediately informed that the artist would have “thrown himself from the balcony of his room”.

“The musician died Wednesday when he fell from the third floor of a hotel in Costa Rica 6000 in the neighborhood of Palermo,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of Security of the City of Buenos Aires.

Upon the arrival of police personnel at the hotel, the hotel manager “stated that he felt a loud noise in the back interior patio of the hotel, and when the officers arrived, they found the death of a man who had fallen from the balcony of his room,” the ministry added in a statement.

Rita Ora singing "For You" in Japan last night, her song with Liam Payne “I can’t even sing this right now ” She showed a picture of Liam and her in the background 💔 pic.twitter.com/G0aEl5NYqA — Erin ×͜× ✨LTdefenseless28✨ (@tdefenseless28) October 17, 2024

The death of the 31-year-old artist was also confirmed by the director of the medical emergency services of the city of Buenos Aires, Alberto Crescenti, who told local media that the fall caused “very serious injuries that immediately caused his death”.

Only a few hours before the fatal outcome, the artist had been posting images of himself on his social networks. He is seen calm, relaxed, in the hotel facilities. Of course, it is all speculation, as it is believed that these images are not exactly current despite being published in the last few hours.

Also, images of the artist circulating on social networks with fans at the doors of the hotel where he was staying and where, sadly, hours later he would meet his death.

Liam Payne, 31, became known after his participation in the TV show The X Factor, where he met the other members of One Direction: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Thomlinson. The band broke up years later after becoming a worldwide phenomenon.

