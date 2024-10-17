A white Bentley car parked in front of a building.

Luxury Cars Seized from the Icon Group Executives

BANGKOK, Oct 17 (TNA) – A fleet of luxury cars, including Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Bentley, Maybach, Porsche, and a classic Ford Mustang, with a combined value of over 100 million baht, has been seized from the suspects in the recent “The iCon Group” case. The vehicles were parked in front of the Central Investigation Bureau.

iCon CEO arrested; three core members face arrest warrants

Police have been interrogating all 18 suspects, including executives, celebrities, and network marketers linked to “The iCon Group,” throughout the night. The suspects are facing charges of fraud and computer-related crimes related to their online business. Each suspect has been interrogated separately with their respective lawyers present.

