Rohingya Smugglers Arrested in Chumphon, Three Dead

CHUMPHON, Oct 18 (TNA) – The police have arrested two suspects in connection with the smuggling of Rohingya migrants that resulted in three deaths, local authorities said on Friday.

89 Rohingya Migrants Nabbed by Highway Police in Chumphon

The arrests came after 26 Rohingya were abandoned in a forested area in Chumphon province’s Lang Suan district on Thursday evening. Closed-circuit camera footage captured the moment the migrants were left at the site.

Lang Suan police chief, Pol. Col. Chalad Polnakan said that of the 26 migrants, three were found dead and 10 others were in critical condition due to suffocation. The survivors are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA