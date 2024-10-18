Traffic on Mittraphap Road, also known as Highway 2, through Sikhio district in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima Province

Over 50 Indonesian Tourists Escape Bus Fire in Nakhon Ratchasima

At 7:30 PM on October 16th, 2024, police in Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima, responded to a fire on a tour bus carrying over 50 foreign tourists along Mittraphap Road in the Pak Chong Municipality.

Local fire services, supported by the Sawang Witthaya Thammasathan Pak Chong rescue team, responded immediately after being notified. Thick smoke was seen billowing from the rear of the bus as many tourists fled in panic.

