Moo Deng to Be Featured in Online Game

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Zoological Park Organization of Thailand, under Royal Patronage, in collaboration with Garena Free Fire – a leading global mobile battle royale game – is set to launch an exclusive partnership featuring “Moo Deng,” a renowned pygmy hippopotamus from Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand. This initiative marks the first instance of Moo Deng being featured in a world-class online game.

Scheduled to launch in November, the collaboration will introduce a series of in-game collectibles inspired by Moo Deng. Players will have the opportunity to acquire exclusive items and equipment through various in-game activities. This initiative aims to engage Free Fire’s extensive player community by integrating the character of Moo Deng into the gaming experience.

