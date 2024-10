The Election Commission (EC) agreed today to consider a petition seeking the dissolution of the Pheu Thai party, for allowing Thaksin Shinawatra, an outsider, to control the party.

EC Secretary General Sawaeng Boonmee stated in a press conference that the Commission found the complaint to have merit and will set up an investigative panel.

By Thai PBS World