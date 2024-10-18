Man sought for threatening shooting at Khon Kaen mall

KHON KAEN – Authorities are searching for a man who threatened a mass shooting at Khon Kaen Central Plaza via social media on Thursday. Security will be heightened in vulnerable locations throughout this northeastern province during the weekend.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Myanmar national Sai Sun Paur, has not been confirmed as the actual person behind the posts on Facebook, as his photo and name may have been impersonated, police reported on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chakkrapan Natanri

BANGKOK POST